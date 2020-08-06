Jamaica Gained Independence From UK On This Day In 1962; Read Its Struggle Story Here

On August 6, 1962, Jamaica became an independent and sovereign nation forty years ago after it was colonized for more than 300 hundred years by the British Empire on this day. While most countries in the English-speaking Caribbean were under British colonialism and gained independence, Jamaica is relatively a younger country that gained freedom in the second half of the 20th century. According to a research paper of historical overview of the Jamaican nation, the English colonial rule in Jamaica began in the year 1655 after it was captured from Spain. The nation’s Spanish history dates back to when Christopher Columbus discovered New World in 1494 and ‘Gold’ was the motive for occupation.

However, in 1655 British invaded and captured Jamaica for at least the next three centuries with a motive to turn the island into one vast sugar plantation as Atlantic slave trade provided a consistent labour force of Africans, according to historical research in the Scientific Journals from Latin America. Although under British rule, the English never settled in Jamaica and ruled from far. In a turn of events, the slave trade was abolished in 1807 and by 1838, slavery was abolished due to political, social, and economic freedom.

#JamaicanIndependenceDay bigup JamTown out of many one people. 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/d2DANIsWj4 — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾 (@DawnButlerBrent) August 6, 2020

On this day in 1962 Jamaica gained independence from the UK. #Jamaica is the homeland of our founder Rev. Carmel Jones, we honour this legacy. Happy Independence Day Jamaica #JamaicanIndependenceDay 🇯🇲🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/vLEU7jzDoq — PentecostalCU (@PentecostalCU) August 6, 2020

(1/2) This video was produced by @Jamprocorp; it tells the story of Jamaica, home of the resilient, passionate and hardworking. pic.twitter.com/aBqDdVmx7y — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) August 6, 2020

Freedom movement

Jamaica's movement toward self-government and independence began in the 1930s with the rise of revolutionary Marcus Garvey in the 1920s, as per the scientific research by Mcnish who delved into the journey of the island from colony to nation. Jamaica’s historical account lists the birth of the two major political parties, which have dominated politics in Jamaica since the nation’s struggle for independence. The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), and the People’s National Party (PNP) were founded by prominent leaders, later known as fathers of the nation, Alexander Bustamante and Norman Manley that led to the protests for freedom.

Both the parties initiated a dynamic trade union movement and in 1944, the British Government granted a new constitution to Jamaica with universal adult suffrage and an elected majority in the legislature. In December 1944, the country held its first general election. Jamaica answered to the Colonial Office through the Governor until 1958, post which, it was declared as an independent country with the transfer of power effective August 6, 1962. On this day, The Jamaican Constitution took effect. Today, on August 6, 2020, Jamaica is celebrating its 58th Independence Day.

