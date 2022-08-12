Japan And WHO Agree To Establish New Organisation Aimed At Bettering Global Health Care

In a bid to strengthen health care systems in developing countries, Japan and WHO have decided to establish a new organisation, Kyodo News reported, citing Foreign Ministry sources. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had agreed to set up the said health care organisation in Japan during their talk in May. The organisation is likely to be launched around the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima.

With this Japan is expected to increase its presence in the health care system on an international level, which will work under the WHO's umbrella and help elevate universal health coverage.

Earlier in 2012, a resolution was approved by the World Health Organization for universal health coverage given the fact that nearly half of the total world's population lack access to basic health care. The new organisation is expected to create a framework to prevent the spread of infectious diseases including COVID-19 will also raise awareness on universal health coverage, Kyodo News reported.

Notably, the WHO's new body is also expected to utilise Japan's longer life expectancy secrets and its national health insurance system, among other things, to help other countries promote good health and extend the life expectancy of their people.

Meanwhile, some experts have averred that with the establishment of the health care entity in the coming days, Japan is likely to become a leader in universal health coverage. However, this comes at a time when Japan is already facing criticism over its social security system as the country continues to struggle with a declining birthrate.

(Image: AP/Representative)