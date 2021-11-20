Japan Announces Easing Of COVID Restrictions On Gatherings; Issues SOPs

On Friday, November 19, Japan announced that it will be easing the COVID-19 restrictions as the country has seen a decline in the cases, as per the reports of Kyodo News. The new plan agreed by the government's COVID-19 task committee suggests that full attendance at venues would be permitted under specific circumstances, including the implementation of a mechanism to monitor whether people have been vaccinated or tested negative for Coronavirus. The new regulations will go into effect in late November.

Daishiro Yamagiwa, the Minister-in-charge of the government's Coronavirus response stated that they will take every feasible effort to preserve the lives and health of people, according to Kyodo News. Large-scale events, such as professional sports games and concerts, had their attendance regulated at 5,000 spectators or 50% of the venue capacity. However, those restrictions will be abolished and event organisers will have to present their own anti-virus plans to prefectural governments.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to stay open until 9 pm

According to Kyodo News, restaurants and bars will be allowed to stay open until 9 pm in the event of a future state of emergency, rather than the current 8 pm, and will be allowed to serve alcohol. Customers will no longer be required to limit groups to four individuals per table if company owners can show proof of vaccination. Individuals will be able to obtain vaccination certificates 14 days or more after receiving their second dose of vaccine.

If accompanied by a guardian, COVID-19 test results for children under the age of six will not be required, but those aged six to eleven will require a negative test result. Furthermore, even in an emergency, vacationers and business travellers can now freely cross prefectural boundaries if they have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result, according to Kyodo News. People are also encouraged to avoid going out on non-essential trips.

COVID-19 cases in Japan

The administration announced that by the end of this month, hospitals will be able to admit roughly 37,000 patients, up 30% from this summer. Over 75% of the country's population has been completely vaccinated, according to Kyodo News. On Friday, there were roughly 160 new cases recorded across the country, down from over 25,000 in August.

Image: Pixabay