Japan coast Guard Rescue Second Survivor After Typhoon Maysak Sinks Livestock Ship

Japan coast guard rescued a second survivor on Friday, September 4 off the coast of Amami Oshima island as a livestock ship from New Zealand sunk due to stormy weather conditions in the East China Sea.

As per reports, the survivor, Jay-nel Rosals, was wearing a life jacket and floating in waters as rescuers were searching for the ship and its missing crew since it sent a distress signal early Wednesday.

According to the reports, the coast guard rescuers earlier on Friday found an unconscious man who was floating about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of the island. The man was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, Takahiro Yamada, a spokesman for the regional coast guard headquarters informed.

The Japanese coast guard official said that the rescuers also spotted dozens of livestock floating in the area. Another Filipino crew member, Chief Officer Edvardo Sareno, was reported to have been rescued late Wednesday. Coast guard video showed rescuers carefully maneuvering their boat in deep waters to pluck Sareno from the water.

The 11,947-ton ship was carrying 43 crew and 5,800 livestock which left New Zealand in mid-August was heading to Tangshan on China’s eastern coast. Following the incident, the New Zealand officials said that they were suspending all new approvals for the export of livestock. The Ministry for Primary Industries said in a statement that it "wants to understand what happened on the sailing of the Gulf Livestock 1.”

The ship crew included 39 people from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia. At the time of the sinking, Typhoon Maysak was passing by southern Japan. The automated tracker of the ship showed it was sailing in high winds of 58 knots (66 miles or 107 kilometers per hour), according to the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com.

(With AP inputs)

