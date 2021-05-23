Japan Conducts Mock Drill Amidst Increasing Chinese Aggression In The Region

Japan’s Self Defense Forces, on May 22, conducted a mock live-fire drill in the country’s remote islands to prevent the possibility of Chinese invasion. According to Japan Times, the annual fireplace exercise took place at East Fuji Training Area located in the country’s Shizuoka prefecture and saw the participation of roughly 3,100 troops, 45 tanks and several other armoured vehicles. Additionally, the mock drill involved 54 pieces of artillery, 43 tons of live ammunition costing 780 million yen.

The mock drill which lasted two hours was live-streamed on YouTube. Usually, the drill is a public event, however, visitors were restricted owing to the coronavirus infection. Another alteration in the drill included its conduction in the month of May instead of August. The change was made owing to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Bone of contestation

In recent months, Tokyo has ramped up its efforts to protect the Nansei Islands, a chain stretching southwest of Japan. The island chain includes Okinawa and Senkakus, both uninhabited islands in the East China Sea claimed by China. While, the archipelago had been under Japanese control since 1895, in the late 1970s, China apparently began taking interest in the island after evidence regarding the existence of oil reserves surfaced. The dispute eventually led to the Senkakus island’s inclusion in the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan, requiring the US to aid the islands in case a Sino-Japan war ensues.

Earlier in February, the US Department of Defense lambasted China’s assertive moves near the disputed Senkaku islands. In a media briefing, John Kirby, the department spokesperson urged Beijing to refrain from using their coast guard vessels to engage in provocative actions that could lead to “miscalculations” and “potential physical harm”. Meanwhile, it extended support to Japan and promised to defend the nation in case of conflict, upholding Article 5 of a bilateral security treaty between both nations. Both, Washington and Tokyo have jointly called out Beijing's increasing attempts to change the status quo in the Asia-Pacific region.

Image: AP/ANI