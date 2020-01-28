Japan Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In Man Who Has Never Been To China

Japan has confirmed a victim of Coronavirus who has never been to China on January 28. This comes as an unprecedented development in the deadly outbreak for the medical officials who had identified the epicentre of the pandemic in the Chinese city of Wuhan, city of 11 million people.

The novel virus has already claimed nearly 106 lives in China with 4,515 confirmed cases as other international leaders plan to evacuate their citizens from the country. According to the National Health Commission, 976 are in serious condition.

Other countries taking precautions

China's immediate neighbour, Mongolia has closed all universities and educational institutes until March 2 to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus. Citing a cabinet meeting, Mongolian state media also said that it has closed the border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic.

The US was preparing to fly their citizens out of the city as Wuhan along with other major cities is under lockdown. UK and Japan had also put forth their plans to bring their citizens 'home'.

China has been trying to step-up the emergency measures to contain the global spread of the pathogen. Wuhan's Mayor Zhou Xianwang has also said that the number of cases can rise by another thousand. Since the outbreak has been widely spread in China, with several confirmed cases in Beijing, the country has also extended the Lunar Year Holiday to February 2.

The virus can spread before infectees display symptoms

What has made the control of virus more severe is that according to Chinese health authorities, the virus can be spread before any symptoms appear on the carrier. Across the mainland, 15 cities with a combined population of nearly 57 million people have also been placed under full or partial lockdown.

Wuhan has been effectively quarantined. All routes of the city are closed and highly regulated and according to media reports, the government has sent 6,000 extra health workers along with at least 135 People's Liberation Army medical personnel to help the city's staff.

(With inputs from Agencies)