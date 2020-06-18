Japan: Ex-justice Minister Arrested Over Allegations Of Vote-buying During Wife's Campaign

Former Justice Minister of Japan and a close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been arrested by the country's prosecutor on June 18 over allegations of vote-buying during his wife's electoral campaign last year. Katsuyuki Kawai has resigned last year in October as Japan's justice minister over a separate scandal also involving his wife, wherein they allegedly tried to offer money to politicians to secure a seat in the upper house of the parliament. Both Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife resigned from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party but retained their seats in the parliament.

Read: Japan Urges Citizens To Install Country's First Coronavirus-tracing App

The arrest of Katsuyuki Kawai is the latest blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as his approval ratings were already declining over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Kawai and his wife allegedly bribed 91 people during her election campaign last year and paid 1.7 million yen to five campaigners. Abe in a televised address to the nation apologised for appointing Kawai as a justice minister and said that he would present a full explanation about the scandal to the people of Japan. Abe further added that it is "very regrettable" and "I deeply apologise".

Read: Japan Echoes G7's Concern Over China Law In Hong Kong

Abe facing criticism

Abe recently faced flak of the nation when he tried to change the retirement age of prosecutors, which critic argued was a move to keep his favoured prosecutor in position and to possibly promote him. The prosecutor was later forced to resign over supposed violation of coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Abe also faced criticism for rolling back the stimulus funds and cash handouts his government had announced in response to dealing with the pandemic.

Read: Japan To Ease Domestic Travel Restrictions

Read: Japan's Exports, Imports Sank In May Amid Pandemic Fallout