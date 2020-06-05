Japan Firms' Develop New Fabric That Can Keep Bacteria, Viruses Away

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the world to take to new innovations in order to battle the disease efficiently until a vaccine is developed. The pandemic has changed the way people used to operate before, from face coverings to hand sanitizers, one can see all adapting to the new normal. Amidst all this, a couple of Japanese companies have come up with a new fabric that they claim can prevent users from disease transmission and other things.

PIECLEX

The fabric reportedly named PIECLEX is jointly developed by Murata Manufacturing and Teijin Frontier, who say it produces small electronic movements that will prevent microbes and bacteria from entering the body. The companies also say that they are working on to develop it for use in face masks and also to keep body odours trapped inside.

A company spokesperson while talking to the media said that they have tested the fabric on all kinds of bacteria and viruses and so far it has achieved a 99.9 percent success rate. The company has said that the electronic movements cannot be felt by the wearers and it keeps bacteria and microbes from multiplying once they enter the fabric. The company informed that they are yet to test the deadly coronavirus, that is currently raging havoc across the world, because of the limits on institutions that are allowed to handle the disease.

