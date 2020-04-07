The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Unmanned Delivery Car Deployed In Beijing Institute Of Technology, Can Check Temperature

Rest of the World News

The car has a sensor at the top and it detects the movement of a person and later measures the temperature. A dedicated staff member monitors the car as well

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Beijing Institute of Technology has developed a 5G unmanned delivery car which helps to check whether a person entering a campus has coronavirus. 

READ: China 'donates' PPEs It Had Received As Donation From Italy; Charges Them For It

5G car in Beijing

The car has a sensor at the top and it detects the movement of a person and later measures the temperature. A dedicated staff member monitors the car and the temperature levels.

READ: India Receives 1.70 Lakh PPE Coveralls From China, Govt To Distribute In Hospitals

The car can also be used to transport certain goods from one place to another within the campus.

READ: China Reports No New Coronavirus Death For The First Time

READ: China's Covid Alarm Bells Ring Again Amid 'second Wave' Fear; Beijing In Long-term Control

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
YECHURY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S REMARK
Mufti
MEHBOOBA MUFTI SHIFTED TO RESIDENCE
Trump
TRUMP WARNS INDIA OF RETALIATION
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
COVID-19
NETIZENS KEEPING CREATIVITY FLOWING