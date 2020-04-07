Unmanned Delivery Car Deployed In Beijing Institute Of Technology, Can Check Temperature

Beijing Institute of Technology has developed a 5G unmanned delivery car which helps to check whether a person entering a campus has coronavirus.

READ: China 'donates' PPEs It Had Received As Donation From Italy; Charges Them For It

5G car in Beijing

A 5G unmanned delivery car that can take people's temperatures, recognize facial information, and conduct no-touch delivery has started serving students at Beijing Institute of Technology. pic.twitter.com/djM6UAwVya — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 7, 2020

The car has a sensor at the top and it detects the movement of a person and later measures the temperature. A dedicated staff member monitors the car and the temperature levels.

READ: India Receives 1.70 Lakh PPE Coveralls From China, Govt To Distribute In Hospitals

The car can also be used to transport certain goods from one place to another within the campus.

READ: China Reports No New Coronavirus Death For The First Time

READ: China's Covid Alarm Bells Ring Again Amid 'second Wave' Fear; Beijing In Long-term Control