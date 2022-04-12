Japan Freezes Assets Of 398 Russians, Including Families Of Vladimir Putin & Sergey Lavrov

Continuing its action against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, Japan on Tuesday announced additional sanctions against Moscow, freezing the assets of 398 Russian nationals, including Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters -- Katerina Tikhonova and Mariya Vorontsova, citing Japan's Foreign Ministry, CNN reported.

Further, the new measures announced by Japan also target Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's family members which include namely his wife Mariya Lavrova and daughter Yekaterina Vinokurova, according to a Ministry's release.

In addition to this, Japan has approved a prohibition on new investments in Russia. Along with penalties imposed on over 398 Russian individuals, Japan has also slapped additional sanctions against 28 entities from Russia, which include freezing the assets of Sberbank and Alfa Bank.

#Japan approved a ban on new investments in #Russia. It also imposed additional sanctions against 398 people and 28 organizations from Russia.



The sanctions include freezing the assets of #Sberbank and #AlfaBank. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 12, 2022

Earlier in March, Japan had imposed new personal restrictions against 17 Russian individuals over Russian invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions list included 11 State Duma legislators, notably Communist Party section head Gennady Zyuganov, Renova owner Viktor Vekselberg, and various relatives of businessman Yuri Kovalchuk, TASS reported.

Japan imposed sanctions on Russia

It is to mention that Japan has consistently expanded its sanctions against Moscow since the Russia-Ukraine war commenced on February 24.

Japan's response following Russia's aggression against Ukraine as of April 11#StandWithUkraine #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/5XqeMwPgtl — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) April 11, 2022

The Japanese government had agreed on March 29 to put a restriction on the export of luxury automobiles and other goods to Russia. According to a Kyodo News report, Cabinet ministers had voted to change the law beginning April 5 to ban the export of luxury automobiles, jewellery, and other artworks to Russia. The decision was taken as part of Japan's economic reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Further, Japan has also banned Russian imports such as coal and vodka, frozen assets held by major banks and reduced new investments in Russia.

Apart from this, senior Japanese officials had declared earlier on March 28 that the government will amend its foreign exchange regulations in order to prevent the Putin-led government from dodging Western financial sanctions by leveraging digital assets. At a press conference, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno indicated that the country will propose a modification of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act to the current parliament session in order to strengthen measures against probable sanctions-busting by Moscow via digital assets.

(Image: AP)