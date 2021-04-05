Japan, Germany To Hold '2 Plus 2' Meet In Mid-April To Discuss Indo-Pacific Region: Report

Japan and Germany’s defence and foreign ministers are planning to hold a “2 plus 2” dialogue in mid-April, as reported by the daily Yomiuri on April 5. The ‘2 plus 2’ talks will also be the first among both the nations and they are expected to exchange ideas in order to elevate a “free and open Indo-pacific” against China’s assertiveness in the region, the Japanese newspaper reported citing several unidentified sources. The report also said that even though the exact schedule is not yet confirmed, the two parties are looking forward to holding the meet on April 16.

Japan, United States and other nations have grown increasingly concerned with China’s aggressive foreign policy approach in the Indo-Pacific region. Amid tensions, the German frigate is reportedly expected to set sail for Asia in August and will also become the first warship of the European country to cross the South China Sea since 2002 on its return journey.

Japan-Germany military information protection pact

Last month, Japan Times reported citing its own sources that Japan and Germany are expected to formally conclude a military information protection agreement soon. The pact to share the military secrets as well as prevent leaks. Most probably, this agreement would be signed in the upcoming high-level meeting.

Earlier in September 2020, Germany drew up diplomatic as well as trade guidelines for the Indo-pacific region seeking to reverse course from its heavy focus on China and instead of boosting its own security presence in Asia. The new security agreement will enable Japan to share its military information more conveniently while removing a major obstacle to exporting defence equipment to Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had reached a broad agreement on an information protection pact in February 2019 during her visit to the foreign nation. However, at the time, both nations remained unsuccessful to formally conclude such a pact in a timely fashion due to long discussions on differences.

