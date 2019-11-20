Japan Hotel Offers Room For 100 Yen If Stay Is Live-streamed

A Japanese hotel is offering cheap rooms for 100 yen (approximately Rs 66) per night at the cost of privacy. Asahi Ryokan in Fukuoka, Japan is providing guests the option to take up room number eight for the cost of 100 yen per night, if they agreed to have their stay live-streamed. The deal is available for the typical Japanese-style room that has a foldable sleeping mat, a TV and a small coffee table. The only con about the room is a tablet fitted with a camera pointing straight to the middle of the room infringing the privacy.

Video footage streamed live

The video footage from the camera is streamed live on the YouTube channel 'One Dollar Hotel'. The visitors who select to stay in room number eight of hotel Asahi Ryokan are allowed to turn off lights. The live stream will keep the phone calls and conversations private. The bathroom is situated beyond the camera's range. According to the reports, the idea of live streaming of hotel guests was given by Tetsuya Inoue, 27 whose grandmother owns the hotel. They have hosted a British YouTuber who live-streamed most of his stay. Inoue said they were in search of a new business. He further added that they are providing cheaper stays to add some value and want some special from the people.

Ryokan Asahi is located in Fukuoka City

Ryokan Asahi is located in Fukuoka City which is about a 15-minute walk from the Tenjin neighborhood. There is no need to give any special performance or do anything that makes viewers to be compelled to stay watching while the guests are in their room. Also, due to the compact dimensions of the room, there is no blind spot or furniture to hide behind. But the cheap cost of the room has attracted many visitors to spend a night in the hotel. Especially in bigger cities like Tokyo, a comfortable and private space might burn a hole in our pocket.

