Japan Implements New Measures To Contain Coronavirus, Bans Hubei Tourists

Japan on Saturday implemented several moves aimed at limiting coronavirus in a bid to contain the economic impact of the outbreak, international media reported. In an unprecedented development, the deadly virus has killed nearly 910 lives and infected over 40,000 people across China.

Chinese tourists from Hubei province banned

The measures included banning the entry of all Chinese tourists who have a passport issued in Hubei Province as well as people who have visited the place within two weeks regardless of whether they show symptoms or not. The government also brought forward other measures like compulsory hospitalisation and treatment for six days from public funds.

Read: No Links Between Coronavirus, Migratory Birds; Let's Not Create Fear Psychosis: Javadekar

Read: China Has Cured Thrice The Number Of Coronavirus Fatalities, Says Foreign Ministry

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked a meeting of the government task force who are coordinating Japan’s response to the outbreak to come up with steps which can ease the economy of the effects of coronavirus. According to a Japanese daily, he asked his ministers to compile measures to use reserves in the state budget and implement them as soon as possible. He also said that the new coronavirus is having a major impact on tourism, the economy, and the society as a whole before adding that the government will do its utmost to address the impact.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: 60 New Cases Identified On Cruise Ship Off Japan Coast

Read: 'Ganga Our Cultural Lifeline, Glad You Spent Time There', Tweets Modi On Rajapaksa's Visit

Tourism is a major part of the Japanese economy with major income coming from foreign tourist from China. Adding to that, many major Japanese companies also have factories in China. According to reports, Abe also stressed on ensuring that all Japanese citizens have access to medical checkups and masks.

Last week, a man who was hospitalised for long died of the infection making him the first amongst Japanese citizens to die of coronavirus. Of the 2.5 million tourists who came to Japan in December 2019, more than 700,000 were Chinese, accounting for the top share, government data shows. Japan aims to have 40 million tourists visit the country in 2020, up from 31.8 million in 2019.