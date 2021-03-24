Japan: Industry Ministry Requests IAEA To Review Fukushima Nuclear Plant

On Tuesday, March 23, Japan's industry ministry requested the International Atomic Energy Agency to review the Fukushima nuclear plant so that it is able to release radioactive water into the sea. As per reports by Kyodo News, Japan is planning to release radioactive water into the sea, but it has not yet made a final decision. Japan's industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyams, in a video conference told IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi that Japan wants the United Nation watchdog to conduct a review of the method of disposal of the water. The Japanese minister also asked Grossi to openly convey its views to the international community.

According to the reports by AP, Grossi said the IAEA will give full backing to Kajiyama’s request for a safety review of the release of radioactive water into the sea. However, it will be done once Japan makes a final decision. Both the sides also agreed to cooperate in the plant’s decommissioning. The release is expected to start in a time period of two years.

Kajiyama told Grossi that his government has now reached the final stage before announcing what to do with the water. As per the reports by AP, the Japanese officials have said the country will ensure the highest levels of safety and transparency. This will be done to gain understanding from the international community about the planned water release.

10th anniversary of the biggest earthquake

Earlier this month, Fukushima marked the 10th anniversary of an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that hit the northeastern region of the country. In this region, many survivors' lives are still on hold. The earthquake is said to be one of the biggest on record and it led to a massive tsunami that swept far inland. It led to the destruction of towns and caused meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. According to the report by AP, more than 18,000 people died and nearly half a million people were displaced.

