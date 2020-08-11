Japan keeping a close watch on 'partner' Hong Kong: Official

Japan, on August 10, said that it was keeping a close watch on the grave situation in Hong Kong. The situation in the city-state has intensified in recent weeks, with the police making frequent arrests under the National Security Law. However, Tokyo, which shares close ties with Hong Kong, asserted that it supports a “free and open system” under the Chinese rule.

Speaking to state media broadcaster, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide asserted that his country has consistently stressed the need for Hong Kong to maintain its free and open system as well as develop in a “stable and democratic” manner under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ framework.

In his address, the Japanese lawmaker also asserted that Hong Kong was an extremely important partner especially due to close economic ties and cultural exchanges between the people. Speaking about Japan’s stance on the situation, he reckoned that the Shinzo Abe led government has clarified the country’s position to Beijing at ‘ all possible times’ including phone calls and trade meets.

Jimmy Lai arrested

This comes as Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, one of the prominent democracy activists in the region, was arrested under the national security law. Hong Kong police reportedly stormed the offices of Lai’s Apple Daily newspaper and arrested the media mogul over suspected collusion with foreign forces. Lai is the founder of Giordano, an Asian clothing retailer; Next Digital, a Hong Kong-listed media company; and popular pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.

The 71-year-old entrepreneur has been a vocal critic of the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime and has been one of the main contributors to the pro-democracy camp. Lai has often termed the CCP rule as “murderous regime” and recently echoed prominent activist Joshua Wong call to Hong Kong officials and their family members to sell off their overseas properties and renounce foreign nationalities to show absolute loyalty to Xi Jinping.

