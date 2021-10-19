Japan Kickstarts General Election Campaign Just 12 Days Before Polls, 465 Seats In Fray

Japan on Tuesday kick-started campaigning for the general election scheduled for 31 October with the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeking another term for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). As per Japanese news agency Kyodo, Kishida is seeking a mandate for his COVID-19 pandemic and economic policies amid the opposition banding together against LDP’s coalition. All candidates are contesting for the 465 seats in the House of Representatives.

The lower house of the Japanese parliament is reportedly considered a powerful chamber of the Diet, the bicameral legislature of the country. In the ensuing 31 October general elections, the LDP along with a smaller partner Komeito is seeking to retain the overall majority. Japan's PM Kishida took office on 4 October and vowed to achieve economic growth and redistribute the wealth among the nation’s middle class in a course correction of ‘Abenomics’. Kyodo stated that Abenomics has been denounced for helping the increase in the corporate earnings, share prices but remaining unsuccessful in sparking wage gains.

Kishida dissolved the Lower House just last Thursday. His move led to the first general election in the country in four years. The Japanese news agency stated that with just 17 days from the dissolution until the ballots are cast, it is also the swiftest turnaround in the postwar era. The report added that as expected, the decision to bring the date forward instead of waiting till early November was aimed at capitalising on a nationwide plunge in COVID-19 cases as well as the fact that new cabinet members have high public support.

Kishida’s cabinet ministers get 55% approval rating

According to a Kyodo News survey conducted this weekend, Kishida’s cabinet ministers received an approval rating of 55% even though the Japanese PM got a ‘less-than-enthusiastic’ response. Little less than 30% of respondents said they will vote for the LDP, while 4.7% decided on Komeito. Meanwhile, 9.7% said they will choose the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP). At least 40% stated they have not yet decided. Kishida, a former foreign minister has said that he will claim victory if the ruling coalition can retain the overall majority of at least 233 seats.

(IMAGE: AP)