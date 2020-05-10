Japan Could Lift Coronavirus Restrictions In Some Areas Ahead Of May 31 Deadline

Japan’s Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, on May 10, reportedly said that the government was looking to lift lockdown restrictions in “many of 34 prefectures” before the nationwide state of emergency ends on May 31. The Shinzo Abe led government-imposed nationwide restrictions on April 7 in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. As of now, the pandemic has resulted in 15,663 infections and 607 fatalities across the island nation.

"Lifting the state of emergency in many of 34 prefectures that exclude those under specific cautions will likely come in sight as many prefectures have been seeing no fresh infections lately," Nishimura said on Japan’s state broadcaster.

Evaluation

Nishimura, who is the in-charge of Japanese government's overall response to the outbreak, reportedly said that for evaluating whether the restrictions should be lifted or not, the declining trend in the weekly number of new cases and the number of new infections on per capita basis would be assessed.

Out of the total 47, 13 prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka have reportedly been designated as “prefectures under specific cautions” by the government. The Japanese government which extended the nationwide restrictions last week said that it would reassess the situation on May 14 in a task force meeting. The government and citizens both have been hopeful that the lockdown would be lifted earlier in some prefectures.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, May 8 held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono to discuss the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The two ministers exchanged views on combating the pandemic and its effects while agreeing to work together towards overcoming the crisis through global efforts. Abe has also agreed to cooperate closely with the United States on measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. According to an international media report, the two leaders on May 8 held talks on the phone and discussed the development of drugs and vaccines to contain COVID-19.

(Image credit: AP)