Japan PM And US President Agree To Cooperate Closely To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

The United States President and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly agreed to cooperate closely on measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. According to an international media report, the two leaders on May 8 held talks on phone and discussed the development of drugs and vaccines to contain COVID-19.

While the deadly virus has affected more than 212 countries and territories around the globe, Abe and Trump reportedly exchanged views on each country’s COVID-19 situation. While speaking to an international media outlet, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, said the leaders spoke about the development of medicine and vaccines and measure for reopening the economies. Trump and Abe also agreed to continue their ‘tight cooperation’, said Suga.

Coronavirus has drastically affected both countries. While the US is the hardest-hit country globally, Japan government is scrambling to contain the spread of the virus. Currently, the United States has more than 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 76,938 lives in the country. On the other hand, Japan has approximately 15,477 confirmed cases and the virus has claimed 577 lives in the nation.

‘Exit strategy’

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is considering an 'exit strategy' to come out of the coronavirus lockdown as the country's rate of new infections slows down. Japan recorded just 95 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the latest figures from the health ministry. Although Abe extended the state of emergency on May 4, on May 6, he reportedly said he will consult with health experts and consider lifting the lockdown at an earlier juncture. Abe also said that his government is preparing an exit strategy to come out of the lockdown as early as possible.

On the other hand, governors in the US are planning to relax social distancing restrictions to revive the economy of the country. While several people are criticising Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, Trump has been lauding his administration and appreciating their work. Trump also allowed states to reopen ‘safely and quickly’. several states, including Tennessee, Georgia and Alaska also began opening for some dine-in places with rules including temperature checkpoints and precautions for possible contact tracing.

