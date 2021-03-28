Last Updated:

Japan Likely To Introduce Digital Vaccine Passport Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases: Report

Japan, along with a few more countries are likely to introduce COVID-19 Vaccine passports soon, as per a report. China and the Eu have already introduced it

Japan, along with a few more countries are likely to introduce COVID-19 vaccine passports soon, as per a report. Japanese inoculation minister-in-charge Taro Kono said in a parliamentary session that if it becomes necessary internationally then Japan would also need to consider the option of vaccine passports. China and the European Union have already introduced vaccine passports for their people. 

Earlier this month, health officials in Japan had raised an alarm over a new variant of coronavirus found in the country in late February. As per Japan’s ministry of health, the lethal mutation was discovered in a traveler who arrived at Narita Airport near Tokyo from the Philippines. The traveler was asymptomatic, but tested positive whilst staying in quarantine. 

What is a Vaccine Passport? 

It is a documentation that shows a traveler has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus that causes it. The information is stored on a phone or other mobile device that the user shows to airline employees and border officers. 

Where would it be most required?

Vaccine passports will be most common on international flights. Some countries already require proof of vaccination for diseases such as yellow fever, and the United States now requires a negative test for COVID-19 to enter the country.

Japan COVID-19 cases today

  • Coronavirus Cases: 464,866
  • Deaths: 8,998
  • Recovered: 440,200

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)

