Japan's Emperor Naruhito Hopes New Year 'will Be Free Of Natural Disasters'

The new Emperor of Japan, Naruhito delivered his first New Year speech since ascending the throne on January 2 and said that he hoped for a year in the absence of natural disasters. Naruhito was joined by his wife, Masako along with his parents, the former Emperor Akihito and his wife Michiko at Imperial palace. Naruhito also told the cheering crowd that he was praying for world peace and acknowledged the sufferings of Japanese people affected by natural disasters.

“I hope this new year will be a year free of disasters, peaceful and good for all of you," he said.

Just last month, the royal couple had visited the country's northeastern region which was hit by powerfull typhoon Hagibis in October and killed at least 80 people along with huge infrastructural damage. A day after his father, Akihito became the first Japanese monarch to resign in the last 200 years, Naruhito had assumed his duties as emperor. He officially proclaimed the Chrysanthemum Throne on October 22 in front of royals and leaders from around the world.

Emperor's New Year address

Naruhito also said during his speech that he is 'glad' to celebrate the New Year with the crowd while many people reportedly waved Japanese flags and shouted 'Banzai' which means 'long life'. Naruhito said that he is 'worried' about many people who are living difficult lives because of typhoons and heavy rain that affected the country in 2019.

"I'm worried about many people still living difficult lives because of typhoons and heavy rain last year," said the 59-year-old emperor

The emperor will reportedly appear four more times at the balcony later in the day as the central Tokyo palace surrounded by stone walls and moats is opened for the public twice a year. The royal family greets the well-wishers only on the emperor's birthday and the second day of New Year.

Before Naruhito, the last enthrone ritual was held in 1990 when Akihito acceded to the throne and was the first one to be covered on television. The royal ceremony was graced by 2,500 people including several dignitaries from around the world. Representatives from more than 190 countries attended the ceremony. Naruhito, born in 1960 in Tokyo Imperial Palace, graduated from Gakushuin University in March 1982 with a Bachelor of Letters degree in history.

