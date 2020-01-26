Japan Plans To Evacuate Its Citizens From China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on January 26 said that the government is making arrangements to fly Japanese citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan which is the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. According to international media reports, Abe has said Japanese who wish to be evacated will be flown out on a chartered flight.

Japan and China are currently in talks with the plan of carrying out the evacuation and the Japanese officials are thus working on preparations through the weekend.

Japan's PM not only stressed that various options are being considered to help the citizens in China but also said he will let them enter the country. The new SARS-like virus has killed at least 56 people in China while Japanese authorities have confirmed three cases of coronavirus.

Abe said, “I have decided to have all those who wish to do so to come home.”

The deadly 2019-nCoV has already infected thousands and reportedly killed 56 people, however, still does not constitute a global emergency as of yet. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is not declaring it a public health emergency of international concern citing that while it is an emergency in China, it is yet to become a global health emergency.

Hong Kong on January 25 also declared the virus as an emergency and further upgraded the Hong Kong Disease contingency plan from 'serious' to 'emergency' level. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam while addressing a press conference further announced that the schools in the city will be suspended until February 17. According to reports, flights are also being stopped across China to try and limit the spread of the virus.

Precautionary measures

In a bid to take precautionary measures, China has also locked down ten cities, including Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhejiang, Qianjiang, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus. Wuhan, where the deadly virus surfaced, has further reportedly announced that it will restrict car traffic in the city from January 26.

The mayor of the city of Wuhan has reportedly urged citizens not to travel outside China during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday and the authorities have further issued a travel advisory warning.

The Indian embassy in Beijing has also issued a travel advisory for people visiting India from China. The Embassy said that travellers should avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness. It also asked all travellers from China, especially from Wuhan city, to monitor their health closely.

