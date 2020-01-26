Japan's Yokohama City Attracts Tourists For Winter Sports With Famous Hotspots

The port city of Japan, Yokohama has emerged as a popular tourist hotspot attracting tourists to showcase the history, art, and culture of the region.

The Red Brick Warehouses are among the landmarks of the city. It was formally opened in 1859 and were Customs Inspection House for Yokohama Bay's shipping activity. These magnificent red bricks buildings were shut down in 1989 and in the year 2002, it was transformed into one of Yokohama's most famous family and date spots with many unique shops and restaurants inside.

Red Brick Warehouses host several events

Many features of these old warehouses are still being preserved. Several events take place in the Red Brick Warehouses throughout the year.

Mitsuhiro Obara of Yokohama Arts Foundation said that the key event in winter here is the Art Rink. The main event began in 2005 and they are celebrating its 15th anniversary. It is an event organised to add enjoyment to winter through collaboration between art and ice skating by various artists.

The theme of this season is 'Sweets Ice Rink' with its surroundings designed by Thai illustrator Wisut Ponnimit. Obara also added that he has created a modern yet retro atmosphere featuring his adorable Manga character Mamuang who love sweets.

Diamond stolen from exhibition

Meanwhile, a diamond worth 200 million yen (USD 1.84 million) has been reported stolen from an international jewellery exhibition near Tokyo. The Japanese police are investigating the matter. The exhibition officials told police that the 50-carat diamond was initially kept inside a glass showcase, which was last seen at 5 pm on October 24. An hour later, the diamond was missing.

According to the police, the diamond was missing from its glass case an hour after the exhibition was over. The case was found left open. The police have registered a case of theft which they suspect happened during the last phase of the exhibition organised in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

