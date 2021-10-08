Japan PM Dials Russian Counterpart; Reiterates Commitment To Agree On Peace Deal

Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin where the two leaders agreed to solve the issue of four islands lying to the northeast of Hokkaido, reported news Kyodo News on Thursday. According to the report, the Japanese leader dialled Putin to wish him on his birthday and talked for around 25 minutes over various topics including, negotiations for a postwar peace deal. During the conversation, Kishida expressed his desire to develop Japan-Russia relations in a mutually beneficial manner. According to Kyodo News, the Russian President also responded positively and said: "he wants to continue dialogue on a range of bilateral issues."

Notably, both nations have a decades-old territorial controversy regarding the autonomy of the four islands, which the Soviet Union captured in 1945. The development came after Tokyo surrendered in front of the Soviet Union. Since then, Japan has been trying to re-capture the island that currently falls under the jurisdiction of Russia. They (Japan) argues the expansion was unconstitutional and demands their return, while Russia says it was a legitimate consequence of the war. During the conversation, both the leaders agreed to follow the negotiations and past agreements, including a 1956 joint declaration that states two of the four islands, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group, will be handed over to Japan, reported Kyodo news.

"I am looking forward to working with Prime Minister Kishida, who knows bilateral relations well," Kyodo news quoted Putin as saying after the telephonic conversation.

Earlier, Kishida spoke to his Australian and US counterparts

Notably, Putin was the third national leader with whom the newly appointed Prime Minister spoke on Thursday. Earlier on October 5, Tuesday, Kishida spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and US President Joe Biden. According to the Japanese media outlet, both leaders discussed the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, announced for the Indo-Pacific region on September 15, 2021. The report said that the Japanese Prime Minister expressed their eagerness to extend partnership to execute the concept of ​​a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Kishida reiterates the pledge to agree on a peace deal with Russia

During the conversation, Fumio Kishida gave a strong message to China without mentioning its name. He said that any attempts by "some countries" to alter the status quo in the province unilaterally are "unacceptable." Earlier today, in his keynote address at a parliamentary session, he reiterated his commitment to making an effort to resolve territorial disputes and sign a peace agreement with Russia. "I intend to continue working to resolve the territorial dispute around the Northern Territories (Southern Kurils) and to conclude a peace treaty with Russia," Kishida told the Japanese parliament.

