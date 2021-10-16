Japan: PM Kishida Bats To Include Possible Attack On Enemy Bases In Security Strategy

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida believes that the country's national security plan should include an option to attack enemy bases for self-defence. Speaking to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, the Japanese Prime Minister said that his belief is due to North Korea's rising military capabilities, which include missile testing. Kishida said that North Korea is constantly bolstering its missile capabilities and hence, to preserve people's lives, it's vital to take a position that allows for a variety of solutions to be considered in light of current events. He went on to say that the national security policy needed to be updated as quickly as possible.

Japan condemns increasing threats from North Korea

Last month, North Korea launched ballistic missiles off its east coast, drawing Japanese the then Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's condemnation. He called the missile launch "absolutely disgusting" and said it posed a "threat to regional peace and security." According to a report by CNBC, he also described it as a violation of a UN Security Council decision and stated that Japan will cooperate closely with the US, South Korea, and other concerned nations to resolutely preserve the lives of its citizens and their peaceful lives.

Notably, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had proposed including the option of attacking enemy bases for self-defence in the national security plan, but his successor, Yoshihide Suga, delayed making a decision on the matter, ANI reported, citing Yomiuri Shimbun. The National Security Strategy (NSS) of Japan outlines the guiding principles of the country's security, as well as its national interests and objectives. It also depicts the security environment surrounding Japan, as well as threats to national security, as well as the strategic approaches Japan should take to address those threats.

Kishida vows to address disputed island issue with Russia

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, October 13, Kishida emphasised his commitment to addressing the disputed island problem with Russia as quickly as possible. According to the report, the PM made the statement during a session in Japan's upper house of parliament. Kishida stated that Japan has maintained its position on the ownership of four disputed islands. Notably, both countries have a decades-long territorial dispute over the autonomy of the four islands conquered by the Soviet Union in 1945: Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai.

Kishida, the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan, won the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on September 29 and was elected Prime Minister on October 4 in an LDP-led coalition-controlled parliament. Kishida hopes to obtain more public support during the general elections for his initiatives to help the shattered economy recover from the pandemic and to improve the COVID-19 response. Earlier, in his debut policy speech, Kishida had promised to create economic growth for the country with his "new brand of capitalism" and disperse the fruits of that achievement to build a stronger middle class. However, he recently emphasised that before dispersing wealth, Japan must first achieve economic development, reported The Associated Press (AP).

Image: AP