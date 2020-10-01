Japan PM Likely To Hold Off On Calling Snap Election Due To COVID-19: Report

As the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic continues to tank Japan’s economy, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to hold off calling a snap election this year, according to Yomiuri newspaper. Suga took over as PM after Shinzo Abe resigned citing health reasons. Previous public opinion polls have shown strong support for Suga ever since he took office.

According to Japan’s local newspaper, several government and ruling party lawmakers believe that Suga’s recent decision to hold off calling a snap election would reflect his intention to focus on measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and also cushion the economic blow from the pandemic. While speaking to Japan daily, LPD heavyweight and Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai also quashed speculation of an early general election. He said that the PM has made the ‘right decision’ to focus on resolving all problems.

Challenges faced by Japan PM

As Suga took over the reins as the country’s PM, it also meant that he inherited all the tough challenges faced by Abe. One of the toughest challenges he is facing is the handling of coronavirus pandemic as Abe also faced backlash over virus response during the second wave.

Additionally, Japan’s economy witnessed a record 7.8 per cent contraction in the first quarter, its worst in the post-war period. Abe was known for his signature economic strategy of "Abenomics", a portmanteau of Abe and economics, but the pandemic has undone whatever the little progress made on that front by the island nation.

Currently, all eyes are on Suga whether he follows Abenomics or choose his own path for economic recovery in the post-pandemic period. Suga will be finishing the rest of the current term until elections in September 2021 and any dramatic shift in key policy decisions is highly unlikely. However, if Suga opts to follow the economic policies of Abe without any success, it could backfire in the next elections.

