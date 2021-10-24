Japan PM Set To Attend UN Summit On Climate Change 'COP26' Next Month

Amid speculation of Japan attending the UN climate talks in Glasgow, newly appointed Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has confirmed his trip to Britain. According to the reports of NHK World, Kishida believes face-to-face interaction has more influence than holding the conference virtually. Notably, world leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are due to attend the UN conference, which was postponed by a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The global event will take place in Glasgow from 31st October to 12th November. It is worth mentioning if the new Japanese Prime Minister attends the conference, it would be his first foreign trip after taking office recently.

Japan adopts new basic energy plan

According to the local media reports, the Kishida is making arrangements for a visit to the host country after Japan's Lower House election is over on October 31, Sunday. Citing the newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister, it said Tokyo needs to show a positive stance on measures against global warming to promote a carbon-neutral society. Further, the report said Kishida would also hold separate talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit. Recently, Japan adopted a new energy policy that promotes nuclear and renewables as sources of clean energy to achieve the country’s pledge of reaching carbon neutrality in 2050. Notably, the new basic energy plan was adopted at a time when the UN climate summit was scheduled in November. The changes in the plan are meant to achieve the carbon emissions reduction target announced in April by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

China may announce trip at the last moment

According to BBC sources, the Chinese officials had not been precise about Xi Jinping's travel plans. The Chinese officials believe it was possible that the President could change his mind and come at the last minute. Quoting Chinese diplomats, BBC noted it was not the first time when Xi Jinping cancelled such trips and added they often announced President travel plans at the last minute. "We never give up hope. We are continuing to make the case for his personal attendance," BBC quoted their government sources as saying.

Australia agrees to attend after facing a barrage of criticism

Amid criticism over poor climate record, Australian PM Scott Morrison has confirmed that he would attend the UN’s landmark climate conference in November. Earlier, in an interview with the West Australian newspaper, Morrison had said that he had "not made any final decisions" on attending the COP26 Summit, suggesting it was a burden. He said that attending the conference meant "another trip overseas," adding that he has spent "a lot of time in quarantine". Notably, Australia ranked poorly for its climate policies and emissions reduction and the Prime Minister fears he may face criticism over his negligence.

