Top Chinese officials informed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the "fewer chances" of President Xi Jinping of attending the upcoming UN climate conference known as COP26, BBC quoted The Times as saying via their sources. According to the reports, PM Johnson was informed by the Chinese officials that the Chinese leader was "not expected" to join the upcoming event. Though the Chinese officials reportedly have not completely ruled out a last-minute change of plans. Notably, World leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are due to attend the UN conference, which was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the global event will take place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.

China may announce trip at the last moment

According to BBC sources, the Chinese officials had not been precise about Xi Jinping's travel plans. The Chinese officials believe it was possible that the President could change his mind and come at the last minute. Quoting Chinese diplomats, BBC noted it was not the first time when Xi Jinping cancelled such trips and added they often announced President travel plans at the last minute. "We never give up hope. We are continuing to make the case for his personal attendance," BBC quoted their government sources as saying.

Earlier in September, Chinese authorities informed their Italian counterpart about the cancellation of Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to Rome. Notably, leaders are due to meet in Rome to attend the G20 summit on October 30. The Chinese officials cited Beijing's COVID regulations as the reason behind the cancellation of Xi's trip. According to BBC, UK COP President Alok Sharma told their news organisation that there was uncertainty about President Xi's attendance. "The issue of whether President Xi Jinping is going to come, that's not yet been confirmed," Sharma told BBC. It is worth mentioning the Chinese President has not left the country since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in the Wuhan province some two years back.

Australia agrees to attend after facing a barrage of criticism

Amid criticism over poor climate record, Australian PM Scott Morrison has confirmed that he would attend the UN’s landmark climate conference in November. Earlier, in an interview with the West Australian newspaper, Morrison had said that he had "not made any final decisions" on attending the COP26 Summit, suggesting it was a burden. He said that attending the conference meant "another trip overseas," adding that he has spent "a lot of time in quarantine". Notably, Australia ranked poorly for its climate policies and emissions reduction and the Prime Minister fears he may face criticism over his negligence.

