Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Declines To Name Possible Successor After Resignation

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation on August 28 but declined to mention any specific names of his possible successor. Speaking at a press briefing, Abe stressed that he should not push his preference on the party, declining to endorse any candidate for the much-coveted position.

However, the Liberal Democratic Party leader said that he would like to see someone with a strong vision, sense of responsibility and passion. He added that he hopes to continue as a lawmaker in the Lower House and to continue working on issues he has been tackling for a long time.

“I would like to use all my experience as a lawmaker to continue to fulfil my duties as a member of the Lower House,” he asserted.

The 65-year-old Japanese leader, who suffered from ulcerous colitis, said he had conquered the illness but the doctors told him in June that there were signs of a relapse. Abe revealed that his health deteriorated during the mid-August and the new drug has to be administered on a continuous basis and monitored routinely.

On the timing of resignation

Apologising to Japanese citizens for not resolving North Korea abduction issue and introducing constitutional reforms, Abe said that the timing of his resignation is good since the second wave of coronavirus pandemic is almost over. He said that though he has been trying to work, he’s concern over taking poor decision amid such medical condition.

Japan’s longest-serving prime minister made two separate trips to a hospital recently for health checkups but Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, at a regular news conference, had brushed off worries about Abe's health. As the reports of resignation emerged earlier in the day, the Nikkei, a stock market index for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, dropped by 2.10 per cent.

Japan was successful in containing the coronavirus during the first wave but started witnessing an exponential rise since last week of June. The daily coronavirus cases are on a decline but the country has been reporting deaths in double-digits for three consecutive days. Japan has reported over 64,000 total cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,200 related deaths so far.

