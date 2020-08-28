Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Set To Resign Due To Medical Reasons: Japanese Media

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign amid personal health issues, local media outlets reported on Friday. The reports added that he wanted to avoid causing problems to the government due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

Questions about Abe's health have been swirling since he made a previously unannounced visit to a hospital for medical checks on August 17, and then returned for further checks a week later, on Monday. Reports have also said that he will address a press conference later on Friday to address the speculations.

'I'm making sure I'm in good health'

On Monday, he surpassed a record for longest consecutive tenure as the Prime Minister set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato half a century ago. Abe later told reporters that he revisited the hospital “to get detailed results from last week's checkup and have the additional examination.” “I'm making sure I'm in good health, and I plan to keep working hard,” Abe said, adding that he will explain his health later.

Abe has acknowledged having ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said the condition has been under control. He has not made clear if it is related to his recent health issues or hospital visits.

'I haven't noticed anything different'

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, at a regular news conference earlier on Monday, brushed off worries about Abe's health. “I see him every day, but I haven't noticed anything different," he said. Asked if Abe will be able to serve another year until his current term ends in September 2021, Suga said the Prime Minister is undergoing additional health exams to make sure he will be able to do so.

Meanwhile, his support ratings have plunged to their lowest levels due to his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic and its severe impact on the economy, on top of a slew of political scandals.

(With agency inputs)