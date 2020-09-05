Japan: 22,000 Soldiers Deployed On Full Alert As Typhoon Haishen Approaches

A powerful Typhoon is expected to hit the southern cluster of Japanese Okinawa islands. To ensure the safety of its citizens, 22,000 soldiers have been deployed on full alert. Japanese defence minister Taro Kono said “In case something happens, 22,000 members of the self-defence forces are on full alert. The self-defence forces must gather all their strength and be ready for anything”.

Japan prepares for Typhoon Haishen

Weather officials have warned about Typhoon Haishen for the last several days. This was done to urge people to prepare people for what could be termed as a record storm. People could also be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water. Japan’s Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon may lead to high waves resulting in a Tsunami.

The atmospheric pressure in Haishen’s centre is recorded at 920 hectopascals. However, the wind power is 180 kilometres per hour. Haishen is expected to hit Japan’s Kyushu island on September 6 and 7.

Recently, a typhoon swept through South Korea’s southern and eastern coast on September 3 and has killed at least 1 person. Reports suggest that more than 2,000 people evacuated to temporary shelters in the region as the typhoon brought in strong winds and heavy rains. Typhoon Maysak brought winds with maximum speed of 140 kilometers per hour. South Korea’s Meteorological Administration said, “The typhoon's influence on our country will gradually weaken”. Maysak was supposed to make landfall again in North Korea. As a result of this, state media in Pyongyang was on high alert as it carried live broadcasts of the deadly situation.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: AP)