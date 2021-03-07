Japan Reports First Case Of Anaphylactic Reaction From COVID-19 Vaccine

The first case of anaphylactic reaction after obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine was confirmed by a Japanese medical worker, raising doubts about the vaccine's efficacy. According to the Japanese health ministry, the first case of anaphylaxis, a serious allergic reaction from a coronavirus vaccine has been recorded in Japan. An anaphylactic reaction occurred after a medical worker in her 30s received Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine on Friday.

Despite having underlying issues such as asthma, the woman's symptoms improved after taking the proper medicine. According to the ministry, the doctor who confirmed the case said the anaphylactic reaction was linked to the vaccine, while also speculating that her asthma may have triggered the reaction. Japan began immunizing on February 17th, starting with medical personnel. Nearly 46,500 medical staff had been vaccinated as of Friday afternoon (local time). According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 437,634 coronavirus cases recorded in Japan, with 8,196 deaths.

Vaccine Side-effects

The side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported in India & worldwide. In the market, there are various vaccine options available from Russia's Sputnik V to India's Covaxin. Currently, the United States is using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, while the United Kingdom and Europe have cleared those as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine. On average all these vaccines are giving more than 80% efficiency in Clinical trials. But the side-effects occurring from the vaccine are almost the same. There is vast research conducted by the vaccine-producing pharmaceutical companies which have discovered that the most common side effects were mild and indicative of an overactive immune system like soreness in the arm, fever, and flu-like symptoms such as nausea, chills, and headache as per the inputs given by AP.

In rare cases, people have experienced a severe allergic reaction like anaphylaxis. These allergic reactions produce a series of symptoms such as skin rash, nausea, low pulse, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and shock which is also known as anaphylactic shock. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were between 2 and 5 cases of anaphylaxis reported for every million vaccine doses in the first weeks of inoculations in the United States as per the inputs given by AP.

