Vaccine Shows Signs Of Protection Against Multiple Strains: Study

A recent study shows that a new vaccine has appeared to protect monkeys against all kinds of flu that are likely to cause a global pandemic. The researchers have hoped that this vaccine could help in protecting humans against all the universal flu. According to the study, the development of a universal influenza vaccine is of paramount importance, as seasonal vaccines vary in terms of protection.

Universal vaccine for flu

More than four years ago, the group, led by current and former government scientists, decided to explore a different way of making a universal flu vaccine, which has been a goal for a generation. The team of scientists have published their monkey results in a study on Science Translational Medicine. "Maybe we couldn't develop a vaccine that would protect against any flu ever, but could we protect against any flu that has caused a pandemic in people?" asked Dr. Gary Nabel, who has helped lead the work at Sanofi, where he was a chief scientific officer.

Seasonal influenza vaccines confer protection against specific viral strains but have restricted effect to limit their protective efficacy. As influenza changes so rapidly, flu vaccines that are designed to fight flu strains that are circulating during the winter in the Southern part of the world might be ineffective once the Northern part of the world enters its winter. Flu viruses, unlike coronavirus, have a head and a stem. The new vaccine targets where its stem attaches.

Read: Google Working On 'Wolverine' Project, A Device That Enables 'superhuman Hearing'

Read: Google Updating Its Productivity Software To Meet Needs Of Remote Workers Amid COVID-19

Researchers in the new study added an adjuvant to boost the immune system in response to the vaccine shot among nonhuman primates. The monkeys have an immune system as good as humans. So, that's the reason the vaccine has worked well in the monkeys. The vaccine has not worked well very in mice or ferrets. When the monkeys had received the vaccine, they produced a high number of neutralizing antibodies to several different dangerous influenza strains. The researchers after testing the vaccine on monkeys have now moved towards testing the vaccine in small human clinical trials.

Read: Australia's New Law Forces Tech Firms To Pay For News; Google & FB To Invest $1 Billion

Read: Regulators Across The Globe To Keep A Close Watch On Facebook’s Deal With Australia