Japan Reports 664 New Coronavirus Cases, Tokyo Records Highest Single-day Rise

Adding on to the fact that the country is facing a resurgence in cases after lifting the state of emergency in May, more than 660 new cases were reported in Japan on July 18. This has been the highest in three months as Tokyo alone marks 290 cases. The overall tally is now 24,860, excluding 712 cases from Diamond Princess. This cruise ship was quarantined in Yokohama in February. Few districts surrounding Tokyo- Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Osaka also saw a hike in cases ever since the emergency was lifted on May 25. Reports suggest that Osaka reported 86 infections, followed by 49 in Kanagawa and 32 in Chiba.

Governor of Tokyo talks about the situation in Japan

Yuriko Koike, governor of Tokyo said that more tests have been conducted and therefore there has been a resurgence in the number of cases. They are conducting 4,000 tests a day. She added that the government will respond appropriately to make sure that there are less people affected by the virus.

Koike and many other local governments have expressed their concern. They said that they are worried that the central government's plan to begin its Go To Travel subsidy campaign this month to boost domestic tourism could increase the number of cases. This would also impact the regional medical systems. Kazuyoshi Akaba, tourism minister, said that the government will go ahead with the plan now by excluding Tokyo.

The chairman of a government advisory committee on COVID-19, Shigeru Omi, said that the current situation is not an explosive spread of infections. The increase in the number of cases is moderate. On July 15, the Tokyo government raised its alert to the highest of four levels. This indicates that the infection is spreading. They asked residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel to other districts. Residents were also asked to avoid dining outside.

(Image Credits: AP)