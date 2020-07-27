Japan Records 840 New COVID-19 Cases; People Fear 'Go To' Campaign Will Worsen Situation

According to reports by Japan’s health ministry, 839 new coronavirus cases have been detected on July 26. The total number of cases has reached 30,701. Out of the 839 new cases, 239 cases are from Tokyo. The capital city has been detected with more than 200 cases for the sixth day in a row.

Current situation in Japan

The death toll has reached 1,009. The city of Osaka has also been detected with 141 new cases. Reports suggest that the virus has also spread to the US military bases in Okinawa. On July 25, the authorities confirmed around 64 new cases. Earlier when Japan confirmed 510 new infections, the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike said that there has been a resurgence in the number of cases because more and more tests are being conducted. 4,000 tests are being conducted in one day. She added that the government will respond appropriately to make sure that there are less number of cases and less people are affected by the virus.

Koike and many other local governments have expressed their concern on the ‘Go To’ Campaign. They said that they are worried that the central government's plan to begin its ‘Go To’ travel subsidy campaign this month to boost domestic tourism could increase the number of cases. This would also impact the regional medical systems. The people of Japan have also criticised the new ‘Go to’ campaign which is an initiative by the Japanese government.

The campaign aims at providing benefits to the tourism industry which is hard hit by the novel coronavirus. Under the campaign, the government will give 50% subsidies to the travelers to boost tourism. President Shinzo Abe is investing $16 billion into this campaign. However, with the resurgence of cases in the national city Tokyo, the campaign will be excluded here.

