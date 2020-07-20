Surveys Suggest Majority Of Japanese Reject Govt's Tourism Campaign

The Government of Japan has planned to kickstart tourism with a subsidised campaign- ‘Go to’, despite a resurgence in the Covid-19 cases. Reports suggest that according to newspapers surveys most people in Japan are against this plan. President Shinzo Abe is investing $16 billion into this campaign, which will begin from July 22. People fear that this campaign will spread the virus to the rural areas of the country and tamper with the weak healthcare systems. According to reports, Japanese Asahi newspaper conducted a telephonic survey which said 74% of the participants were not in favour of the campaign.

Coronavirus takes a toll over Tokyo

Reports suggest that more than 500 new cases were reported on July 19 out of which out of which 188 were from Tokyo. Few districts surrounding Tokyo- Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Osaka also saw a hike in cases ever since the emergency was lifted on May 25. On July 20, the total number of cases in Japan rose to 24,642 with 985 deaths.

Yuriko Koike, governor of Tokyo said that more tests have been conducted and therefore there has been a resurgence in the number of cases. They are conducting 4,000 tests a day. She also said that the government will respond appropriately to make sure that there are less people affected by the novel coronavirus. Koike and many other local governments have expressed their concern. They said that they are worried that the central government's plan to begin its 'Go To' Travel subsidy campaign this month to boost domestic tourism could increase the number of cases.

Under the ‘Go to’ campaign, the plan is to provide subsidies to travelers in order to boost Japan tourism. However, with the resurgence of cases in the national city Tokyo, the campaign will be excluded here. Initially, the campaign was open to all the cities.

