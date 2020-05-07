Japan Set To Approve Remdesivir Drug To Treat Coronavirus Patients

Japan is set to approve the antiviral drug remdesivir for use against the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly said on May 7. The move by the Japanese PM comes after the United States authorised Gilead Sciences Inc.’s drug for emergency use on COVID-19 patients. As of now, Japan has no alternative drug, so the country also got special approval from the US and has also been authorised for use overseas.

While the world leaders are scrambling to contain the spread of the deadly virus, according to early analysis, approximately two-third of severe coronavirus patients improved when treated with remdesivir. Abe reportedly said that treatments and vaccines are desperately needed to help restore economic and social activities as the deadly virus has been spreading rapidly across the nation.

READ: 'Looks Like A Checkerboard': NASA Satellite Images Show Grid Pattern In Japan’s Hokkaido

As per reports, for a drug to be approved in Japan, the government first requires clinical trials including Japanese patients, however, the country is making an exception this time as the virus has infected more than 15,000 people and claimed nearly 556 lives in the nation. Japanese Health minister Katsunobu Kato reportedly also said that the panel charged with deciding on remdesivir’s approval will meet on Thursday and process would be completed as soon as possible.

READ: COVID-19: Japan's Govt Faces Backlash After It Issued 'new Social Behaviour' Guidelines

Lockdown extended till May 31

Meanwhile, the Japanese authorities extended the nation-wide lockdown till May 31 and issued new social behaviour guidelines for the residents. Speaking at a news conference on May 4, the expert panel said that though the number of newly infected cases was on the decline, emergency measures would remain in place. They added that a surge in cases could overwhelm the hospitals and medical staff, therefore, these emergency measures were expected to become a norm in the Japanese culture.

The 'new norms' include wearing face mask outdoors, keeping a minimum of 6.5 ft distance from other people, teleworking or working from home as much as possible, avoiding crowded spaces and washing hands frequently. While speaking at a news conference Abe also said, “Considering the highly severe conditions faced by medical institutions, and the burden on healthcare professionals who are right now devoting themselves to saving as many lives as possible, we recognize that the current circumstances are still extremely challenging”.

(Image: AP)

READ: Japan Computer-savvy Teen Designs App To Fight Pandemic

READ: Japan Aquarium FaceTime Sessions With Eels