Japan May Lift State Of Emergency In Tokyo If New Coronavirus Cases Remain Low

Japan might lift the state of emergency in Tokyo as early as next week if new COVID-19 cases remain low, country’s prime minister Shinzo Abe reportedly said on May 21, raising hopes that third-largest economy might recover from recession soon. According to John Hopkins University, Japan has reported 16,433 confirmed cases including 784 deaths as of May 21.

'Tokyo was showing positive signs'

On May 14, the Abe led government reportedly waived off state of emergency in 39 out of 47 prefectures of the country but the capital city of Tokyo remained under restrictions. However, speaking to reporters recently, the Japanese leader asserted that the capital and surrounding prefectures were showing positive signs that the infection was coming under control.

"We will meet with experts to update the situation on infections. If the current situation continues, it is possible that the state of emergency could be lifted in those areas", Abe told a news briefing. According to reports, the western prefectures of Kyoto, Osaka, and Hyogo were currently averaging at 0.09 infections per 100,000 people, in contrast with 0.59 for Tokyo and surrounding areas and 0.69 for the northern island of Hokkaido. On May 21, 11 new cases were confirmed in Tokyo.

Japan plunges into recession

Reopening Tokyo, which accounts for one-third of the country's GDP is especially important as Japan plunged into recession. On May 18, Cabinet Office reported a drop of 3.4 per cent annual pace in seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, and fears are growing that worse times may lie ahead. According to experts, Japan is extremely vulnerable to repercussions from the pandemic given its dependence on trade with both China and the US.

Recently, drone footage reportedly showed how the lockdown emptied everything from schools and shopping malls to public libraries. Japan's academic year normally begins in April, but most schools were closed after the government declared a national state of emergency on April 7 to slow the spread of the virus. Shopping malls, movie theatres and pachinko parlours were asked to suspend operations to prevent people from gathering in confined spaces.

