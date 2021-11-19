Kim Jong-un Vows To Boost North Korea's Self-reliance In Next Five Years: Report

Amid the deteriorating economic condition of North Korea, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, during a conference on Thursday, called for strengthening the country's self-reliance in the next five years, local media reported on Friday. According to a report by Korea Herald, the announcement by the Supreme Leader came despite the fact that the country has been going under "severe turbulence" since the COVID-19 outbreak. During the conference, Kim Jong-un reiterated that the country needs to be self-reliant in terms of economic, technological, and cultural aspects. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Supreme leader addressed the message in a letter to the participants at the 5th Conference of the Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions that kicked off in the national capital on November 18.

"The meaning of the three-revolution lies in establishing self-governing power in the path to carry out socialist tasks, breaking through unforeseen difficulties and hurdles," Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying.

'We cannot wait until all conditions are met': Kim

According to the news agency, the seminar was attended by the party officials who have prepared the blueprint for the upcoming development projects and the challenges that would come in the path of expansion. Further, it said that the letter which was given to the members who attended the conference contained the methods to carry out the progress and scolded people who are not delivering maximum efforts for the campaign. The letter also addressed the economic issues that emerged due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. "The responsibilities set forth by our party are broad, and difficulties are piling up, but we cannot wait until all conditions are met," Kim was quoted by the news agency as saying. "We need to undauntedly move forward along our development path with only our strength," added the supreme leader.

North Korea facing extreme food insecurity due to prolonged pandemic

It is worth mentioning that North Korea has been facing an unprecedented crisis since it closed its international border and trade after the coronavirus pandemic engulfed almost all parts of the world with its lethal virus. A recent UN report released earlier this month revealed that 42% of North Koreans suffered from malnourishment in the last three years as the nation faces extreme food insecurity due to prolonged pandemic and terrible weather conditions, exacerbated by international sanctions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Statistical Yearbook - World Food and Agriculture 2021, as many as 10.9 million North Koreans, or 42.4% of the population, were malnourished between 2018 and 2020. The conditions further deteriorated as the Supreme Leader continued the missile launch despite warnings from several countries including, the United States and Japan. Earlier, in a trio meeting-- US, Japan and South Korea-- the diplomats warned Kim to avoid its desire else has to face sanctions.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)