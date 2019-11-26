Japan Store Launches 'badge' Initiative To Lift Stigma Around Menstruation

A shop in Osaka, Japan has come up with an innovative concept to combat the stigma around menstruation. The shop is encouraging its female employees to wear a badge specially designed to signify that they are on their period. The badge signifies that they are on their period.

The initiative is launched to combat stigma around periods

The initiative was launched by Michi Kake store famous for selling women's hygiene and menstrual products. However, the store says women are not forced to wear the badge. The badge is referred to as ‘Little Miss Period'. The popular men's “Sen-chan” is a landmark for the “menstrual badge” introduced by “Michikake” in Daimaru Umeda. You can wear it simply by turning the paper plate that you normally attach. The decision to wear is left to the staff.

'The values of young people are changing'

According to reports, the store itself is divided into four categories to provide products that correspond to different stages of the menstrual cycle. The glittering period represents that a woman has finished her menstrual cycle and the blue area represents women who are on their period at that exact time. The initiative was launched along with a calendar app specially designed to guide you through your period called the 'Luna app'. The store's manager Takahiro Imazu reportedly told media that there is a tendency for women’s sexuality and periods to be subjected in Japan. Not all customers will react positively to the shop, but the fem tech boom is growing, and the values of young people are changing with it. Further talking about the store, she said she is excited for the store to serve as a one-stop solution for women's needs.

(With inputs from agencies)