Japan Researchers Find 140 New Geoglyphs In Peru

Students from Yamagata University in Yamagata, Japan have discovered 140 previously undiscovered ancient geoglyphs carved into the sands of Peru. These New geoglyphs join an existing collection of mystery drawings called the Nazca Lines.

Read: Madonna: Top 5 Controversies Of The Queen Of Pop That Made Headlines

Read: Sheikh Hasina And Mamata Banerjee To Meet On The Sidelines Of Indo-Bangla Cricket Match

Great Archeological Mystery

The Nazca Lines that were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994 before the time of the new discovery comprised of 30 geoglyphs that were carved out of the sand on a Peruvian coastal plain and are said to resemble living things and objects.

According to UNESCO, these lines were made on the ground between 500 B.C. and A.D. 500. They are among archaeology's greatest unsolved mysteries because of their size, nature, quantity, size and continuity.

The geoglyphs are divided into two types: Type A and Type B. They are classified based on how they were most likely produced. The larger Type-A geoglyphs were created by removing stones to form lines in the sand. The Type B, which are the smaller ones were created by removing stones to make solid-coloured surfaces.

Professor Masato Sakai's team used fieldwork and advanced high-resolution data to find the new geoglyphs that are said to date back at least 100 B.C. to A.D. 300.

The Nazca people lived in Peru's southern coast over 2,000 years ago. While the Nazca people in modern times are mostly known for the geoglyphs known as the Nazca lines, they were also well known for pottery and textiles.

Preserving the Nazca Lines

The team from Yamagata University have also worked with IBM Japan to find the first geoglyph through artificial intelligence. According to Sakai, it is much easier and much more time-efficient to the older methods or looking through ariel photos manually.

Sakai and his team from the University who have been researching the lines since 2004 wish to bring greater awareness about the Nazca lines and help preserve them for the future generations.

Read: Premier League Rivalries: John Terry, Wayne Bridge's Animosity Underlines City Vs, Chelsea

Read: Pune: Watch Sanitation Worker's Unique Initiative To Raise Cleanliness Awareness