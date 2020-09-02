Japan: Suga To Announce Candidacy For PM At Ruling Party's Press Conference

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is expected to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) in relation to the ruling party's leadership election on September 2. He is expected to announce his candidacy for the Prime Minister position. According to an agency report, a former longtime aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Suga had discreetly wanted to opt for the leadership role for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). As the party’s leader, he will most certainly be designated a premier due to the majority in the lower house of the parliament. Elections in Japan are expected later this month after PM Shinzo Abe announced resignation last week, citing ill health.

The party top contenders are the former defense minister, Shigeru Ishiba, and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida, according to news reports. However, the 71-year-old Suga’s positions seem strong as he has garnered the largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). So far, Suga has secured five of the LDP's seven factions and the LDP has decided to contest elections with limited procedures, that include only members of parliament and unto three votes from each of the 47 prefectures. On September 2, the ruling party decided the scheduled date for the elections as September 14, which, they are expected to announce officially later at the news conference. Meanwhile, Suga’s reflationary "Abenomics" strategy aimed at reviving the economy in shackles due to the COVID-19 pandemic has won him the popular support of financial markets.

Opinion polls announced Suga as 'virtual lead'

In a state-run televised address, the former defense minister and rival of Suga, opposing his potential rival’s strategies said that while Abenomics rose stocks, the yen was weak and wrought unprecedented profits to companies – that’s something to be grateful for. He added, however, there’s a dark side that comes with it in the post-Abe era. Meanwhile, citing the inheriting of a torn economy with the worst downturn since WWII from Shinzo Abe, Suga said at the press conference that in view of recent criticism of Abe’s administration amid the pandemic, he promises to work on each issue, listening to the voices of the people earnestly so as not to lose public trust. The opinion polls have virtually announced Suga to lead the LDP as the party’s policy chief reportedly said that there was an urgent need to work on poverty and social disparity in challenging times of the pandemic. Other contenders for the leadership role are Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Current Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Defense Minister Taro Kono, as per state media reports.

