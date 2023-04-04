Japan To Deploy Long-range Missiles In Nansei Islands In A Bid To Counter China's Monopoly

Japan's Defence Ministry is likely to deploy Long-range missiles in the Nansei chain of islands to counter Chinese military activities, reported The Japan Times. Recently, Japan has established a Ground Self-Defence Force camp on Ishigaki Island last month. The assumption of the deployment of the long-range missile comes after Japan's defence ministry established a Ground Self-Defense Force camp. The deployment includes all the high-level weapons type-12 surface-to-ship batteries and other missile units.

They have already deployed missile units on the islands of Amami Oshima and Miyako, as per Japan times news report. By the end of fiscal 2023, the ministry would finish the deployment of a missile unit at the GSDF’s Katsuren subcamp on the main island of Okinawa. It is to be noted that the westernmost Japanese island, Yonaguni, is located only some 110 kilometres away from Taiwan and has remained an appropriate site to host a missile unit.

Japan's Defence Ministry deployments to counter China

Japan has strengthened the defence of the Nansei region as its the gateway to the Pacific for China. Notably, Chinese military ships and aircraft have been tracked frequently in the region. China has been conducting aircraft taking-off and landing drills on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning in waters south of Okinawa. These movements by China have been traced during the last year and January this year when the vessel sailed across the region. The latest move by Japan has been understood as a warning to China, reported The Japan Times. Last year, Japan announced a plan to acquire counterattack capabilities. Under that plan, Japan would multiply the range of the Type 12 missile to over 1,000 kilometres for deployment starting in fiscal 2026, as per The Japan Times news report. While talking about the developments by Japan's defence ministry, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said: "The Nansei islands close to China are a "good candidate" to host such missiles. A new depot to be set up on the Okinawa main island is expected to store long-range missiles.