Japan To Lift Ban On Overseas Travel To 12 Countries Next Month Amid COVID-19

Japan plans to lift the coronavirus travel ban imposed on 12 countries next month, Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun’s reported. The country had earlier started business travel from limited Asian nations where coronavirus was under control namely Thailand, Viet Nam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore. However, Japan now plans to expand this list. Japan banned commercial flights for over 159 countries due to pandemic. However, after removal of the ban, the travellers entering the country will still have to test negative for COVID-19, self-isolate for 14 days and refrain from non-essential trips on public transportation.

Initially, the government would allow 1,000 foreigners to enter per day, according to the Xinhua report, which will gradually increase. According to a release by JAL, due to stern protocols related to entry after the bans lifted, travellers would be advised to check the relevant information with embassies, consulates, and health organisations due to “strengthening quarantine measures” that might lead to denial in boarding other airlines at the connecting airport.

“A special framework, known as the ‘Business Track’ and ‘Residence Track’ has been implemented to facilitate cross-border business travellers,” JAL informed.

142 new coronavirus cases

Japan imposed the national state of emergency that restricted permission to overseas travellers from entering Japan from 0:00 am of March 21st (JST). “Government of Japan restricts arrival airports for passenger flights from China or Republic of Korea to Narita International Airport and Kansai International Airport only and requests the airlines concerned to conform this restriction,” the ministry announced, later extending the protocol to foreign nationals of 159 nations. Japan’s decision to ease restrictions comes as the country recorded a dip in the rate of infections with 142 new coronavirus cases reported on October 8, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government tally. Japan’s cumulative tally stands at 26,869.

