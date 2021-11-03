Japan, US Vow To Closely Cooperate In Achieving 'free And Open Indo-Pacific'

On Tuesday, November 2, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden agreed to strengthen the bilateral alliance between the two countries and work closely together to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of rising Chinese activity in the region. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the two leaders had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Kyodo News reported. Both leaders pledged to work together on climate change and regional concerns in the future, despite obstacles and threats posed by China's and North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Kishida told reporters that he and Biden agreed to meet again as soon as feasible, possibly later this year, to conduct more "in-depth" conversations. After being elected as Prime Minister last month, Kishida had already spoken with Biden over telephone, but this was the first time the two met in person in their official capacities, Kyodo News reported.

The Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Oceans, including the South China Sea, are considered to be part of the Indo-Pacific region. While Beijing claims control over nearly all of the South China Sea, it also has territorial conflicts with Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The existing rules-based framework appears to have been challenged by China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its aspirations to move into the Indian Ocean.

Japanese PM vows to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN

Last week, the Japanese Prime Minister also pledged to strengthen collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for a "free and open Indo-Pacific." The remarks were delivered by Kishida as he was participating in a virtual ASEAN summit. While addressing the summit, Kishida emphasised his efforts to promote ties between Japan and ASEAN during his tenure as the foreign minister. He also emphasised how important Japan's relationship with the 10-nation bloc is to him. Furthermore, Kishida promised that his country will continue to strengthen cooperation for the ASEAN Indo-Pacific vision, reported Kyodo News.

Biden slams China, Russia for skipping COP26

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden slammed China and Russia for skipping the recently held UN Climate Change Summit (COP26). Biden criticised Beijing after the conference, claiming that the Asian giant had squandered an opportunity to influence people not only at the summit but around the world. He also claimed that his own visit has clearly demonstrated that "America is back." Biden stated that the United States is not just back at the table, but also, ideally, leading by example, ANI reported, citing the White House.

(Image: AP)