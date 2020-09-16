Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga Retains Key Lawmakers, Appoints New Defence Minister

Newly elected Prime minister of Japan Yoshihida Suga has formed a 20-member Cabinet that retains many previous ministers, Associated Press reported. Suga was chosen as country's new leader on September 16, with the ruling party president securing an easy win. He received 314 votes in favour out of 462 valid ballots cast in the lower house of parliament.

Key ministers retained

As pledged earlier, Suga had retained many of the key ministers in the new cabinet. Toshimitsu Motegi, who served as Foreign minister has been retained to serve his post. Motegi was a key figure in reaching a toughly negotiated US trade deal following demands from President Donald Trump that Japan narrows the countries’ trade imbalance.

Another key lawmaker who has been retained is Taro Aso, who served as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister under the Abe administration. Aso had previously served as PM for a year. In addition, he was a key backer of “Abenomics”, which combines fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms.

As per the new appointments, Hiroshi Kajiyama, the Economy, Trade and Industry Minister will also retain his position. Kajiyama had received his current post in 2019 after his predecessor resigned over election fraud allegations a month after being appointed. Kajiyama has previously dealt with export control disputes with South Korea and faces the problem of what to do with massive amounts of radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

The Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto, is one of two women in Suga’s Cabinet. She competed in seven Olympic Games, a record for a Japanese woman, in speed skating and bicycling, and won a bronze medal in Albertville in 1992. However, Suga has appointed a new minister for defence. Nobuo Kishi, who is also Shinzo Abes younger brother, has replaced Taro Kono. Kishi is known for his conservative political stance and advocacy of the revision of Japan(asterisk)s pacifist constitution. A trading company employee for 21 years, Kishi entered politics in 2004.

Image credits: AP