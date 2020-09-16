Latest News: Sena Backs Jaya; India's COVID Cases Cross 5 Mn; Suga Elected As Japan PM

Shiva Sena backs Jaya Bachchan

The Shiv Sena backed Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, saying those who are calling Bollywood a “gutter” should "first sniff their own breath.” Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on September 15 told the parliament that the film industry was being defamed, adding that people who are indulging in the controversy are biting the hand that feeds them. In the editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena heaped praises on Jaya Bachchan and said, "What Jaya Bachchan has said is true and she should be praised for what she said. She has always expressed her views on political and social issues."

India slams Pakistan, Turkey and OIC

India lambasted Pakistan, Turkey and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council for their comments on India's internal affairs. Responding to reference made by Turkey on Jammu and Kashmir, India advised Turkey to refrain from commenting on the internal affairs of India and develop a better understanding of democratic practices. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is widely accused of cementing his power as a result of fixed elections and a clampdown on the opposition and even witnessing a failed coup just a few years ago.

“The OIC has allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan to subvert its own Agenda. It's for the members of the OIC to decide if it is in their interests to allow Pakistan to do so," Pawan Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, delivered India's right to reply.

India reports over 5 million coronavirus cases; record surge in death toll

India reported a single-day surge of 90,123 new COVID-19 cases with 1,290 related deaths on September 15. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 50,20,359, including 9,95,933 active cases. The ministry said that 39,42,360 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 82,066 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

Disha Salian's fiance may be summoned by CBI

After BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's claims about the Disha Salian case raised suspicions about the alleged suicide, Republic Media Network gathered another crucial testimony. Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen spoke to Disha's self-claimed "very close friend" and actor Rashami Desai who revealed that she spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager just a day before her death on June 8. In their entirety and pegged against one another, however, Rashami's statements appeared inconsistent on multiple fronts.

Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new PM

Japan’s parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as country’s new Prime Minister on September 16, with ruling party president securing an easy win. According to local media reports, there won’t be a drastic change in the new cabinet under the leadership of Suga as Abe’s successor has pledged to carry on many of the current programmes, including “Abenomics”. Finance Minister Taro Aso, Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi are expected to retain their portfolio. Yasutoshi Nishimura could be reappointed as economy minister and Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama is expected to retain his post.

