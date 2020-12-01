Japanese Crown Prince 'approves' His Daughter Princess Mako's Delayed Wedding

Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito on Monday, November 30 gave approval to his daughter Princess Mako to marry her university boyfriend Kei Komuro. According to Tokyo-based news agency Kyodo News, the wedding was postponed for two years following reports of money disputes involving Komuro's mother. Crown Prince Fumihito is reported to have approved the wedding on a condition for the to-be-groom and that his mother first needs to resolve the money dispute.

According to reports, the crown prince recommended that the money issue requires more visible efforts by the Komuros. However, he said accepts the couple is committed to tying the knot.

READ | Japan: Iconic Gundam statue comes to life finally after all the wait

READ | 'Sky went totally bright': Huge fireball spotted over Japan, it made 'rumbling noise'

Gain the forgiveness and confidence of the general public

The crown prince, who is first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, also cleared the air surrounding the date of the wedding. He maintained that no schedule has been initiated yet and nothing will be decided till the money disputes are settled. The Japanese royal also said the couple has not won the support of the public and took a hit at his daughter's reportedly declining popularity in the public after she announced her decision to marry Komuro. While he appreciated the efforts taken by Komuro, Crown Prince Fumihito added that the couple needs to resolve the dispute as well as gain the forgiveness and confidence of the general public.

The crown prince also urged the couple to make their wedding plans public and let everyone know all the developments from here on. Meanwhile, Princess Mako said that the wedding, which was originally announced in 2017, is a necessary choice for the couple, even though some people are negative about it.

It can be noted that once Princess Mako is married to Komuro, she will have to abandon her royal status. Under Japanese law, the females of the imperial family have to denounce their royal status if they marry a commoner.

READ | Japan: More people died of suicide in October than due to COVID-19 in 2020

READ | Japan: PM calls for focus on 'unconventional' areas in the defense to fight new challenges