Japanese Defence Min Calls For Increased Cooperation In Indo-Pacific To Counter China

Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono emphasised on increased cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in order to counter Chinese expansion on Wednesday, September 9. As per reports, Kono was speaking at the webinar held by the Washington-based Center for Strategic & International Studies as he called for a larger regional/global mechanism to counter China. The Indo-Pacific region consists of the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean and also includes the South China Sea.

Japan urges increased cooperation

The Japanese Defence Minister said, "In order to check Chinese expansion. I think we need to force China to pay some cost when they are violating international rules, international norms ... The US and Japan alone cannot do it. I think we need to work with the global community. So a larger regional mechanism or global mechanism would be necessary”.

China has increased its military presence in the South China Sea in recent weeks. Moreover, China also has launched two sets of military drills off the country’s east coast in a bid to display its power while countering the rising US military presence in the region.

According to the South China Morning Post, the first exercise started in the Yellow Sea on August 29 and continue for four days while another drill took place in the Bohai Sea around the same time. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims in the South China Sea.

Last week, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono reiterated their commitment to maintaining a 'rules-based order' in the East and South China Sea. An official statement from the US Department of Defence stated that Esper hosted Kono in Guam where both the leaders acknowledged the strength of the US-Japan alliance and held high-level talks to boost and expand bilateral defence cooperation.

(Input/Image: ANI)