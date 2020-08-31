Philippines Ready To Ask US For Military Help If Beijing Attacks In South China Sea

The Philippines said that it is ready to take military help from the United States if the tensions between Manila and Beijing escalate over the South China Sea. Speaking to ANC new channel, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said that Manila would continue its patrol over the disputed waters, which China denounced as “illegal provocations”.

Locsin’s comments mark the first time the Rodrigo Duterte regime has publicly declared to side with the US military if needed. After Duterte came to power, he tried to appease China for greater economic ties by hinting to set aside the arbitral win at The Hague in which the international tribunal had ruled against most of Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea.

The Foreign Secretary said that Beijing can call it illegal provocations but they already lost the arbitral award, referring to the 2016 decision by the international tribunal. He added that if the Chinese military goes beyond incursion and attacks a Filipino naval vessel, the Manila won’t hesitate in taking help from Washington.

Maritime dispute

The disputes involve both island and maritime claims by several countries in the region including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam as against China’s claim on the basis of the nine-dash line map. The strategic region of the South China Sea is vital to global trade routes but it clashes with China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The United States has deemed Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea as “completely unlawful”. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in July that Beijing has offered no coherent legal basis for its “Nine-Dashed Line” claim in the South China Sea since formally announcing it in 2009.

Recently, the State Department said that Pompeo and Locsin discussed the recent change in US policy on maritime claims in the South China Sea and opportunities for further US-Philippine maritime cooperation. Locsin refused to elaborate on the discussion saying “these are things that are not yet ripe for revelation.”

