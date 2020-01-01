Japanese Media Slams Carlos Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon, Calls His Act 'cowardly'

The Japanese media lashed out at former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn after he jumped his bail and fled to Lebanon, on December 31, to avoid trial in Japan. A Japanese newspaper called the act “cowardly” and said that Ghosn mocked the country’s justice system.

Ghosn was awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges after Nissan claimed that the former chairman used the company’s money for personal gain. He was out on conditional bail in which he was not even allowed to contact his wife but media reports claim that his wife played an important role in planning his escape.

Japanese tax officials had found out that the 65-year-old former executive diverted corporate money for his private use. The National Tax Agency of Japan had reached the conclusion that Ghosn made donations to a Lebanese University and paid consultant’s fees to his sister using Nissan money.

The tax agency had ordered Nissan to pay taxes on the 150 million yen, which was recorded as office expenses for three years, since they determined that money was spent for private purpose. Though the revelation could not have led to a criminal case, it is considered that the findings would have strengthened Nissan’s case against Ghosn.

'Lost opportunity'

The Japanese daily opined Ghosn lost an opportunity to prove his innocence and there is a high probability that the trial will not be held. It further added that the former Nissan executive’s wish to go through the trial in order to prove his innocence is now in question. The paper noted that the court, immigration control officials, and his defence lawyers are also partly responsible for the affair.

Carlos Ghosn served as chairman and CEO of Renault as well as chairman of Mitsubishi Motors. He was also the chairman of the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance, a strategic partnership between the automobile manufacturers. It is said that Ghosn was working on strengthening Nissan’s relationship with Renault when he got arrested in November 2018.

